‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Vegeta’s One-Up On Jiren

Episode 122 of Dragon Ball Super was one of Vegeta’s best episodes yet, and what was doubly impressive was how well Vegeta managed to hold his own against Jiren. Even though Jiren got the best of him in the end, Vegeta proved how he’s more proficient in one key area.

Vegeta’s pride and history of a fighter means that he could eventually defeat Jiren as long as he gets the time to study his moves. Although that’s easier said then done.

Vegeta has had time to study Jiren in his fights with Goku, and it proved to be nearly enough in the latest episode. Challenging Jiren head on, Vegeta wanted Jiren to literally show him his power. When Goku and Jiren started their rematch, Vegeta butted in and got a few licks in himself. But that’s only after he was batted away pretty easily.

But seeing Jiren launch a flurry of punches at Goku, Vegeta registers his movements and dodges them later. Taking Jiren by surprise, he manages to get quite a few notable strikes. Although Jiren eventually reveals himself to be unharmed by this, it was one of the few times Jiren was kept on his toes.

Fans may have pointed out that Vegeta getting tossed around by an arc’s major villain is a mainstay of the series, but this is always before Vegeta reaches a new level of strength. Although he balks at the idea of Ultra Instinct and vows to find his own new level of power, both his Saiyan pride and blood could bring him to Jiren’s level sooner rather than later.

Vegeta has always gotten his power in different ways than Goku, and often even skips some Super Saiyan levels altogether. Given time against Jiren, surely after his major defeat at the end of the episode, Vegeta will surely bounce back in an unforeseen way and give him that surely needed edge against this foe.

