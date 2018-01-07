Did ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Compare Vegeta To Yamcha?

Vegeta just had his best episode of Dragon Ball Super yet, but fans just couldn’t let the guy get away from Episode 122 unscathed. Intentional or not, eagle eyed fans noticed that one major Vegeta moment in this episode mirrors an infamous Yamcha moment from Dragon Ball Z.

Twitter user @SilentTakedown noticed that Yamcha got his karmic revenge on Vegeta years after being killed by the Saibamen during Vegeta and Nappa’s initial invasion on Earth.

who wore it better pic.twitter.com/jhYajAciAX — Crushed (@silenttakedown) January 7, 2018

Vegeta stood strong against Jiren, but at the end of the episode, all of his efforts proved fruitless. Despite making an impression on fans for his pride and cool moments just before, the end of the episode left Vegeta in a giant crater after Jiren trapped him in an explosive ball of energy.

Although it’s not in Yamcha’s infamous pose, this is a hilarious jab by fans. Even a remote resemblance to Yamcha seems disrespectful. The character may have taken on new life as a source of humor in the series, but his original death in the series was a big, and serious moment. His death served as the catalyst for the remainder of the Saiyan saga, and taught Dragon Ball fans that the Saiyans were a far deadlier force than Goku and company ever faced because someone like Yamcha could be taken down by one of the Saiyan’s henchmen.

Couple that with the way Yamcha died, too. The Saibaman had to blow itself up along with Yamcha, and this proved to be a deadlier enemy they had to take seriously. So, in a way, it kind of works the same way with Vegeta and Jiren. Fighting with Goku established his power level before, but now that he summarily defeated Vegeta, Jiren seems like a more intense presence than before.

