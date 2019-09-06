Dragon Ball Super Artist Reveals Their Favorite Character

Recently, the current “mangaka” of Dragon Ball Super, Toyotaro, chatted with the online publication, Dragon Ball Super: Nouvelle, to discuss multiple aspects of being the artist responsible for one of the biggest franchises worldwide. With a series of questions fired his way, the question of which Dragon Ball character was his favorite was happily received and answered. With Toyotaro originally beginning his career in manga by creating fan art of Dragon Ball Heroes, it’s obvious that he has a deep affection for the franchise overall and his answer confirms this.

Twitter User JaklChanDB translated the interview, revealing Toyotaro’s favorite characters from the hard hitting series as well as his reasoning as to why he adores the characters that he does, and what makes them unique within the halls of Dragon Ball:

Here are the last more interesting ones: 4°) pic.twitter.com/lY0kCExnNn — 🐼 JIa 🐼 (@JakIchanDB) August 28, 2019

I think that a lot of Dragon Ball fans can see themselves in Toyotaro’s shoes in that who hasn’t mimicked Goku performing the “Kamehameha” at one point or another? Also, the Super artist is right on the money with regards to what makes Kakarot such an endearing hero in that regardless of his desire to fight and the heavy blows that are delivered as a result, Goku still retains his simplistic and sweet personality toward everyone that he meets.

Vegeta on the other hand is a whole different story. As Toyotaro mentions, Vegeta is a “darker character” and his personality, though definitely rough and not anywhere near as nice as Goku’s, allows him to be “frank”. The “sincerity” of Vegeta can’t be denied and it is certainly a reason as to why fans of the franchise find themselves in the corner of the Prince of all Saiyans. Though Vegeta is certainly a different man than the one who arrived on earth during Dragon Ball Z’s early days, looking to destroy anyone that got in his way, he still manages to retain the prideful, and often curt, demeanor of what made him a fan favorite since the beginning!

Who is your favorite character in the Dragon Ball franchise? Who has managed to become your favorite in Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

