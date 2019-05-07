New Dragon Ball Poster Reveals Shintani’s Various Gokus

Dragon Ball is always up to something, and it seems the manga is pushing forward the franchise these days. Still, the memory of its anime remains vivid with fans thanks to the makeover Naohiro Shintani gave Goku. And thanks to a new poster, fans can see the artist’s expanded take on the Saiyan.

Over on Twitter, the official Dragon Ball account posted the colorful poster in question. As you can see below, versions of Goku ranging from Dragon Ball to Dragon Ball Super are shown, and the Saiyan looks impressive in each shot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oh, but don’t get your hopes up too high. Super Saiyan Goku might be found here, but the same cannot be said for the form’s later stages.

Shintani is just absurd. I love everything here. pic.twitter.com/6w3CAOryi4 — Ajay (@AnimeAjay) May 7, 2019

As you can see above, the poster begins with kid Goku all dressed in his Saiyan armor. This look was shown briefly in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the film which brought Shintani into the fold. To the kid’s right, an adult Goku can be found, and he is leaping into a kick whilst chilling in his base form.

In the front, fans can see how Goku appears when he is all fired up. From left to right, the poster shows Super Saiyan God Goku before Super Saiyan Blue and Super Saiyan show up. The center shot even shows Goku with his usual orange gi ripped, and all of the front runners looks plenty beefy with their muscles perfectly flexed.

So, which of these iterations of Goku looks the best to you? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!