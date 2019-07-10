Dragon Ball Super Artwork Imagines Merus’ Anime Design

The latest arc of Dragon Ball Super’s manga has taken Dragon Ball fans by storm. Depicting an original story that offers new villains and challenges for the Z Fighters, Goku and Vegeta needed to team up not just with the Kai living inside of Majin Buu but with the Galactic Patrol as well. While the most predominant member of the Patrol has been Jaco, who is primarily used by Akira Toriyama as a joke character, we were also introduced to the character of Meru during this arc, an officer who is as serious as his power level. One fan decided to imagine his eventual debut in the franchise’s anime.

Reddit User Teira_Nova posted his amazing artwork that lays a new coat of paint on the Galactic Patrol officer:

The most recent arc of Dragon Ball Super’s manga has primarily taken place on the planet of New Namek, where an ancient sorcerer named Moro has managed to escape from the Galactic Patrol’s prison and is using his powers to try to drain all the energy from the planet. While Goku and Vegeta were basically employed as “outside contractors” by the Galactic Patrol, Meru has proven himself a few times over in the battle of Moro, managing to employ a series of skills that threw Moro for a loop.

Unfortunately for Meru and the Galactic Patrol, Moro managed to make two wishes thanks to Porunga and the Namekian Dragon Balls. The third wish of Moro’s is still a mystery though it’s sure to be revealed in the next chapter of the series that is dropping on July 20th. Goku and Vegeta have had their hands full as Moro has managed to drain their energy from both of them, making their ability to transform into Super Saiyans nigh impossible. Whether Meru is going to be instrumental in defeating Moro or if he’ll die in combat attempting to thwart the million years old antagonist is yet to be seen, but we’re sure it’ll be a spectacle regardless!

What do you think of this imagining of Meru as he may eventually appear in the Dragon Ball Super anime series? When do you think the story arc of New Namek and Moro will make its way to the anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.