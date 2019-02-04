‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Surpasses $100 Million Worldwide

It was clear from when it was originally announced with a striking teaser trailer that the Dragon Ball Super movie would be one of the biggest projects in the franchise, and it’s only gotten bigger when it was officially confirmed to bring Broly and Gogeta into the series canon proper.

But now that Dragon Ball Super: Broly is rounding out its time in the United States box office and other territories, the film can walk with its head held high as the film as reportedly crossed the $100 million USD mark worldwide.

According to new totals reported from Box Office Mojo, Dragon Ball Super: Broly has earned over $30 million USD domestically as of the February 1-3 weekend, and when combined with the $71 million USD earned in foreign markets, Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s final total clocks in at around $101 million USD. While these numbers are still unconfirmed by Funimation, this is in line with the positive trends that the film has had over the last few weeks.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has been performing exceptionally well in theaters ever since its original release in Japan on December 14 and has only gone on to even bigger success as it released to other territories. It’s broken all sorts of records in the Dragon Ball franchise, as it’s now the highest grossing out of all the films released so far.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is the third-highest grossing anime film ever released in the United States, and is one of the few anime films to take the top spot in the box office on its opening day. The film has already gone on to have a bigger lifetime gross than Dragonball: Evolution, which was the previous highest grossing Dragon Ball film in the United States. With the film’s wild success, perhaps reports of a new Dragon Ball project in the works are truer than ever.

Funimation brought the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets are still on sale in some regions. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. The film is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

