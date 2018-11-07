‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Releases Teaser for Final Trailer

Update: Watch the full Dragon Ball Super: Broly Final Trailer HERE!

It looks like the reports were true, Dragon Ball fans. There is a week separating fans from the Japanese premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and it seems a brand-new trailer for the feature has just hit the Internet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, a new 30-second trailer for the Dragon Ball Super film has surfaced online following its airing on a Japanese news report. The clip has yet to surface in high quality online, but the reel shows plenty of action sequence.

Oh, and Vegeta is here in all his Super Saiyan God glory. All you fans can rejoice over that fact now.

The trailer begins with some familiar footage as Goku stares down Broly in an icy tundra. The pair quickly move into battle, and it doesn’t take long for Broly to turn his sights on Vegeta. As the scene shifts, fans are treated to new footage as Broly powers up an energy blast from his mouth. The fast-paced clip continues with a CGI battle featuring Super Saiyan God Vegeta battling Broly in his base form, but the bulky Saiyan doesn’t appear to even be phased by the attack.

In fact, the Super Saiyan God form doesn’t appear to have much of an effect on Broly period. As the trailer winds down, fans are given a series of peeks at Shenron, Beerus, and Whis. The latter even appears to face off with Broly upon a hellish landscape, and this new trailer ends with Goku preparing another attack while in his Super Saiyan God form.

So, are you hyped for this big movie…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December, and is currently scheduled to screen in Austrailia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom as well. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in.

You can read its synopsis here: “This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”