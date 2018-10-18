‘Dragon Ball Super’ Update Casts Doubt On Ultra Instinct Comeback

Dragon Ball Super knows the best ways to get fans going, and the mention of Ultra Instinct is an easy way to rile audiences up. After the form debuted, social media lit up with takes on the all-new power, so plenty hoped Ultra Instinct would show up in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

However, if a recent update is playing it straight, then Ultra Instinct Goku might not play a role in the upcoming feature.

The whole debacle began a bit ago when Bandai announced a new Dragon Ball Shikishi. The artwork sets are a favorite with fans, and the next one will feature characters from Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The previews released for the pack confirm Ultra Instinct Goku will be included, but fans got their hopes dashed when a translation regarding the shikishi went live.

According to Herms98, the site describes the pack as focusing primarily on Dragon Ball Super: Broly figures, but it will feature others like Ultra Instinct Goku.

“The site description says ‘This installment is a lineup of characters appearing in the film ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’, premiering December 14th. It also includes others such as ‘Ultra Instinct Son Goku’ from ‘Dragon Ball Super’.’ So apparently UI Goku isn’t a movie character,” the post reads.

Depending on how strict the description is meant to be, this shikishi might have given spilled out the form’s fate. The artwork pack is treating Ultra Instinct Goku as someone outside the anime’s upcoming film, leaving the Saiyan open to his usual transformations on the big screen. That is, unless he manages to convince Vegeta that fusing into Gogeta is a good idea… That would be a new thing, for sure.

Funimation will bring Dragon Ball Super: Broly to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”