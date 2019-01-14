Could ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Become The Top-Grossing Anime Film Ever?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly stands as one of the most-anticipated films of the year for anime lovers, and it is hard to overlook its hype. With the film having opened in a few markets, the historic film’s success has been undeniable to say the least, and it has got some fans thinking real big.

After all, Goku does want to be the strongest guy out there, so it makes sense his movie would want to be the same.

Over on social media, fans have started to speculate whether Dragon Ball Super: Broly has even the littlest chance of becoming the top-grossing anime film to date. The bold prediction might have been unthinkable a couple years back, but the hype surrounding this upcoming film has never hit Dragon Ball before. Plus, there is reason to believe the film’s English release will skyrocket its Saiyans to a whole new level.

For those curious about how the film is doing, Dragon Ball Super: Broly has made more than $54 million to date. The international total comes from countries like Japan and Mexico, but its market pool is fairly small. And, to make things even more impressive, Dragon Ball Super: Broly made its current gross before hitting major box offices in the United States, Europe, and Australia.

In terms of Dragon Ball, the film has already made some impressive headway. The new film has outdone Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods which topped out its box office at under $53 million in 2013. Its next hurdle to overcome is Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F which earned nearly $65 million during its 2015 run.

Still, the notion of Dragon Ball Super: Broly going the distance to become the top-grossing anime film ever is a lofty one. Currently, the film occupying that top spot is Your Name, and it earned just under $360 million. The rest of the top list is comprised of Studio Ghibli titles, a brand that transcended anime’s niche bubble some time ago with Spirited Away. In fact, the only top-grossing franchise consistently seen on this anime list is Pokemon, but Dragon Ball Super: Broly isn’t one to say never. After all, the action-packed film has gotten rave reviews from fans, so netizens shouldn’t put the goal past the movie.

So, how much money do you think is heading for this blockbuster once its global run wraps?