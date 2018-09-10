‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Shares First-Look at Bulma’s New Place

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be introducing many new elements to the series canon along with the return of the titular Broly, and that includes brand new digs for Bulma.

With Dragon Ball Super showing off more of Bulma’s riches than ever before, her estate is about to level up with a brand new vacation home in the upcoming film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s Bulma’s vacation home, a location based off the real-world Italian town of Amalfi: pic.twitter.com/Kv25hcriVp — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) September 9, 2018

While Dragon Ball Super: Broly making the trip to several worlds and new locations (which have been previously detailed by art directors Nobuhito Sue and Kazuo Ogura), it only makes sense to reveal a new location for Bulma.

Based off of the Amalfi Coast on the Southern coast of Italy’s Sorrentine Peninsula, Bulma’s new vacation home looks just as lavish as her already established home, cruise ship, and various other showings of wealth. This new home also goes along with Bulma’s sporty new look. Revealed on an official set of character posters, her appearance in the film is lead by a fresh makeover for her and her son.

The first trailer for the film implied that she’ll be donning much more than her new Summer influenced outfit as she’s briefly seen traveling around on the same arctic area that Goku and Vegeta are on when they begin their battle with Broly. But there’s a good chance she would have rather stayed at home.

Fans will soon see more of Bulma’s new digs when Dragon Ball Super: Broly releases in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before.

The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”