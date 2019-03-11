‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reportedly Has 70 Minutes of Deleted Scenes

Back when Dragon Ball Super: Broly was in development there was a rumor that one of the working scripts was over two hours long, even approaching three hours. The final film is nowhere near that, so fans were wondering if the film had any deleted content.

In a recent interview with Animage magazine, director Tatsuya Nagamine revealed that there was around 70 minutes of storyboard and script content left on the cutting room floor.

According to translations of the interview provided by @Deem939 on Twitter, Nagamine took series creator Akira Toriyama’s original scenario for the film and worked on the film’s storyboards with two others. The process took around two months to complete, and they ended the process with 170 minutes of content.

They had to cut around 70 minutes of that content for the final cut of the film, and much of that deleted content is before the final fight at the end. According to @Deem939, some of the cut content includes scenes such as a fight between Raditz and Nappa (though there’s no detail as to extent of the confrontation) and a moment highlighting Raditz and Vegeta’s childhood.

There are unfortunately no reasons given as to why particular scenes or moments were cut, but it is most likely due to budget or time constraints. Nagamine complimented his schedule when directing this film, so things were probably moving along at a good, clean pace. But there’s just not enough time to fit everything in.

After seeing the way much of the Saiyan’s past played out in the final cut, fans suspected that there was cut content for some of the origin’s biggest moments. While this does not confirm that Bardock’s final stand against Freeza’s army is one of those moments as fans had suspected, but it does not completely disqualify it either. But fans may never know.

Opening in Japan last December, Funimation officially brought Dragon Ball Super: Broly to the United States on January 16, and the film has earned more that $100 million dollars worldwide. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. The film is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

