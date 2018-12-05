‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Awesome ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Broly Fight Callback

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will not only bring Broly and Gogeta into the series canon officially, fans have noticed that a few other references to Dragon Ball’s franchise past make it into the film as well.

A new promo for the film in the Japan teases that one major call back, Goku’s final Miracle Blow against Broly, may just be making it into the film as well.

There’s a moment toward the end of the newest promo that sees a fully powered Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta dashing forward with a ki infused punch. Now this could be one of three things. It could just be a cool punch, it could be a reference to Goku’s famous Dragon Fist, or it could be the same ki infused Miracle Blow Goku uses to defeat Broly in Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan.

Fans would appreciate any one of these three things, as the fight between Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta and Full Power Broly will certainly be a wonderful experience for them either way, but it would go the extra mile if this is indeed a Miracle Blow, and a major call back to Broly’s original appearance in the franchise. Fans have also spotted similar moments calling back to other major events in the franchise, so this would make a great deal of sense.

There is evidence suggesting it could be the Dragon Fist as well, as the Miracle Blow was with Goku’s left hand rather than his right. Fans would certainly be delighted to see the move once more, which would be fan service icing on the cake in a film already packed to the brim with tons of references and call backs. Even if it’s just a cool punch, it will probably be in between tons of other fast and cool punches.

Fans will see what this move is soon enough as Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan not too long from now. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”