This Genderbent Dragon Ball Cosplay Takes Broly to the Next Level

Dragon Ball Super: Broly was one of the biggest events in the franchise to date, and fans were ecstatic to see Broly would be getting a major overhaul for his debut in the official canon. This not only came with the a major upgrade to Broly’s power, but this came with a new look as well. It was an incredibly popular transformation for the character, and fans of the series have been nothing but positive about the famous foe’s re-introduction to the fold.

The look has been so popular, in fact, that it’s only going to be even more so with this genderbent take on the foe. Cosplay Artist @unicorn_astronaut (who you can find on Instagram here) shared their take on the character, and it’s already been a huge hit with fans. Check it out!

This genderbent take on Broly combines some elements of both Broly and his father Paragus’ looks when they were picked up by the Freeza Force. Although their time as part of the Freeza fold wasn’t too long, it’s a memorable look for sure. It’s certainly going to be even more memorable given this cosplay take, and it does raise questions over whether or not that there’s a Universe 6 equivalent to Broly in the official canon. If the look is anything like this, there certainly should be! Maybe there’s one coming in whatever film project is in the pipeline next.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, and is officially described as such, “A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come.

Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!” You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.