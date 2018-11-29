‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Gogeta’s Super Saiyan Blue Form

Dragon Ball Super: Broly finally gave the fans what they want, by releasing a new trailer that at long last revealed the official canon version of Goku and Vegeta’s fused form, Gogeta. Not only did the trailer confirm that Gogeta is a part of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, we also got to see multiple forms of the fused warrior doing battle.

Of course, Gogeta’s base form and Super Saiyan form are ones that we’ve seen before, in the Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn movie. However, there’s a new Gogeta form that Dragon Ball Super will be introducing: Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta!

Dragon Ball fans have been expecting to see a Super Saiyan Blue version of Gogeta, ever since they first got wind that the character was going to be appearing in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. It wouldn’t make sense for the film to avoid that natural evolution of the character – especially since his close cousin, Vegito, already got a Super Saiyan Blue upgrade in the “Future Trunks Saga” arc of the Dragon Ball Super anime. The design for Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta is more badass and cool-looking than SSB Vegito – but of course that could be due to the vastly different levels of character design and animation quality between the Dragon Ball Super anime series and this new Broly film.

From the footage we see in this new trailer, SSB Gogeta is going to have a level of power and variety of attacks that we haven’t yet seen from Goku and Vegeta individually, or fused as Vegito. The Dragon Ball fandom will no doubt be examining each and every frame of this new Broly vs. Gogeta fight to see what each new attack and battle technique is, and how Gogeta’s power level ranks while in SSB form.

What we do know form the very same fight footage is that Gogeta’s power won’t easily outclass Broly’s. After stomping on both Goku and Vegeta individually in both Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan God forms, Broly’s berserker rage causes a massive power boost that allows makes him stronger than Gogeta’s base and SSJ forms. The real question will be if Gogeta can keep his SSB fused form together long enough to bring Broly down.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.