‘Dragon Ball’ Star Comments on Lack of Gohan in ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is making waves with fans for bringing the famous Broly and Gogeta characters into the series canon officially, but many fans did note how the advertisements for the film lacked someone integral: Gohan.

Unfortunately, this seems to be the case for the full film as Gohan’s English voice actor Kyle Hebert noted how the film “needs more Gohan” after seeing it himself.

#DBSUPERBROLY was awesome. Only complaint…needs more Gohan. Or any, for that matter. But seriously, it was a blast. See this in a theater packed full of fans a month from now. Trust. pic.twitter.com/F6LHluPdfw — 𝙺𝚈𝙻𝙴 𝙷𝙴𝙱𝙴𝚁𝚃 (@kylehebert) December 14, 2018

Shortly after attending Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s special premiere in Hollywood, CA, Hebert went to Twitter to note that the film was “awesome.” But he did have one complaint, “Only complaint…needs more Gohan. Or any, for that matter.” Though he may have mentioned this jokingly, and further elaborating with a glowing review for the film, this may sting some fans.

Fans noticed early on how Dragon Ball Super: Broly seemed to be paring down its large roster of characters for the film, and were wondering where Gohan was during the proceedings. Gohan has had a tough time in Dragon Ball Super, and the series eventually made a huge deal about him returning to the full power seen in Dragon Ball Z. But fans felt like this effort did not yield a great enough result for Gohan’s performance in the Tournament of Power, and were hoping he would get another shot in Dragon Ball Super: Broly (even going so far as to imagine the character in the film’s new art style).

But while Hebert had positively reacted to the film, his Gohan comment implies that the character does not get his due in the film either. It is an unfortunate blow to Gohan fans, and now they will have to wait to see if the franchise ever comes back for Gohan to get another chance at glory.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now screening in Japanese theaters, and Funimation will be bringing the film to various theaters on January 16. Tickets for the film are now on sale, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is officially described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”