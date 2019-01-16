‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals New Goku v Broly Footage

New footage of Goku's upcoming battle with Broly was released on Saturday, in a preview following One Piece: Episode of Skypiea.

The One Piece special on debuted in Japan on Saturday, Aug. 25, and simulcasted on Funimation, Crunchyroll and Anime Lab. The ending was particularly exciting for some fans, however, as it included a Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer with new footage.

The end of the new One Piece special had a trailer for DBS Broly. Almost nothing was new except for an extended look at the CG fight. [visions of Res F CG intensify] pic.twitter.com/k0pwa9cqEY — Ajay (@AnimeAjay) August 25, 2018



Twitter user @AnimeAjay posted a clip from the preview on Twitter, with the combination CGI and animation on full display. Goku and Broly were rendered at least partially in 3-D models as they went after each other in mid-air, though there were flashes of the shows usual animation style sprinkled in as well.

"Almost nothing was new except for an extended look at the CG fight," Ajay noted, adding "[visions of the Res F CG intensify]." Ajay speculated that assets from the last Dragon Ball Z movie had been re-purposed for this in-progress trailer, though that remains unconfirmed.

While the new images were sparse, they were the first new sneak peeks fans have seen in over a month. first trailer even included the clip with Goku flying out of a green cloud, momentarily shown in CG.

However, the fight scene did put the focus on one startling detail in the upcoming movie. While Goku is already battle weary and in his Super Saiyan Blue form, Broly still has black hair, indicating that he has not even left his base form yet. This means that even before transforming into the Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly is strong enough to hold his own against Goku as he channels divine power.

Looking closely, it also appears that Broly is missing the grey collar shown around his neck in many other scenes. Many have speculated that the collar is how his father, Paragus, will control him in this movie, before Broly inevitably breaks free and goes on a rampage.

For those that are not keeping up, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will mark the first time that Broly will enter the series' canon. With an original story by Akira Toriyama, the movie will remix and reboot Broly's existing stories into one cohesive origin. Little is known about the plot so far, though it definitely involves Freeza and his empire as well. Members of the creative team have described the film as a "grand space opera."



Dragon Ball Super: Broly hits theaters in Japan on Dec. 14. It is expected in the U.S. sometime in January of 2019, though an exact date has not been set.