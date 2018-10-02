‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Hints At Paragus’ New Role

Dragon Ball Super is known best for its action, but there’s more to it than a few well-timed fights. The series’ anime brought some domestic humor to Son Goku, and it looks like Dragon Ball Super will toe into some angst when its first feature film goes live.

So, if you thought you’d never feel bad for a guy like Paragus, it’s time you checked out a new interview from the Dragon Ball crew.

Recently, the franchise put out a brand-new interview with the production staff of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. It was there fans learned a bit more about how Paragus will differ in this movie compared to his debut in Dragon Ball Z: Broly — The Legendary Super Saiyan.

“There will be lots of characters besides just the usual suspects, and Paragus will be tragic this time around,” translator Herms98 relayed to fans.

For fans, the teaser is a small one, but it’s rather important. One of the major complaints audiences have about characters like Broly and Paragus were their characterization. Broly may have been strong, but his lacking personality made all his actions fall flat. As for Paragus, his desire to rule the universe felt forced as the only emotion he exhibited was rage. It was hard to buy into the pair emotionally, but that issue would be addressed if Broly became a more tragic character.

Really, it shouldn’t be too hard to make Paragus a tragic character. He didn’t have the best time on Planet Vegeta, and things only got worse when its ruler tried to execute his son. As an older man, Paragus has to contend with his son’s uncontrollable bloodlust, and fans know how the man meets his end at the hands of his own kin. That kind of story screams tragedy, so here’s to hoping the film’s crew can bring out that emotion in Paragus.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly opens in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16 as well. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”