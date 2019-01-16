‘Dragon Ball Super’: Vic Mignogna Shares Reaction To Reprising Broly

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is finally here. Today, the long-awaited film will hit up theaters in the U.S., giving netizens the chance to check in on guys like Goku. However, it is Broly who fans are keeping a closer eye on, and actor Vic Mignogna is opening up about how he felt returning to the big role.

Recently, ComicBook.com got the chance to speak with the voice actor at the Hollywood premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. It was there Mignogna got real about playing a role that’s larger than life, and he found something extra special in this particular iteration of Broly to boot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s an honor,” Mignogna said about his latest reprisal of Broly.

“I’ve been in the industry for a long time and always loved this character. The privilege to play it again is extraordinary. Dragon Ball is one of those shows; It’s iconic. It is one of the handful of shows that is responsible for why anime has become so mainstream. There is a handful of shows that really ushered in the golden age of anime into the mainstream.”

Continuing, the actor went on to point out the specific reason he was so amped to play Broly this time around.

“I was excited to see the character return and even more so that it is Toriyama’s take on the character. It’s a so much more developed and fleshed out Broly.”

The actor isn’t wrong about his take on the character; After all, Broly just got rebooted big time, and it is all thanks to the creator of Dragon Ball. Akira Toriyama may have been hands-off with Broly all those years ago, but the artist decided to take the fan-favorite character into his own hands with this new movie. Not only is Broly now part of the agreed canon because of his Dragon Ball Super debut, but Toriyama went the extra mile and gave the Saiyan a total character makeover to celebrate his big comeback. So, Mignogna had more than enough backstory to work with when he got to the recording booth for this big feature.

So, will you be seeing this big anime event in theaters? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on Wednesday. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.