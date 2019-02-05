Did ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Drop A Clever Saiyan Saga Easter Egg?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has been well received critically and commercially, and fans have especially responded well to how much the movie not only introduces new elements to the franchise’ official canon but how well it expands on previously established lore.

There’s a larger focus on the Great Ape Oozaru form, and the film potentially hid a reference to the Saiyan Saga of the series when Paragus explains that the Great Ape should only be used when cornered. This hilariously coincides with how Vegeta used the form against Goku.

When Paragus and Beets head to Planet Vampa in search of Broly, Beets begins remarking about Vampa’s moon. He says it’s nearly full and Paragus warns him not to stare at it too long or he’ll become a Great Ape. Beets confirms that he’s never gone Great Ape before, and Paragus says that they lose control when they use the form and should be reserved for when there’s no other option.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is a well-written film that often capitalizes on many smaller lines and hints later in the film. This is either a reference to the fact that Broly taps into his Great Ape power (while still keeping his humanoid form) because he begins losing against Vegeta later in the film, but this might also be a hilarious shot at one big moment in the future of the series.

In Dragon Ball Z’s Saiyan Saga, Vegeta is eventually driven to the point in his fight with Goku that he uses his Great Ape form in order to win. Although it was more of a cocky move on his part, fans have always suspected that Vegeta was making up for his creeping inferiority complex by using the form to literally be bigger and stronger than Goku. With as much Paragus hates Vegeta, this could be read as hilarious dig on the reliance on the form. But it’s most likely just a clever line to be read into by fans of the series. It’s one of the many hidden Easter Eggs for long time fans of the series.

Opening in Japan last December, Funimation officially brought Dragon Ball Super: Broly to the United States on January 16, and tickets are still on sale in some regions. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. The film is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”