‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Shares Beerus’ Most Surprising Job

One of the more interesting facets of bringing the fan-favorite foe Broly into the Dragon Ball franchise canon officially was seeing how the newer additions to the franchise would react because fans have never seen these characters interact before Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

The God of Destruction Beerus and Whis played admittedly subdued roles in the film, but it also saw Beerus take on a surprising new job. Major Dragon Ball Super: Broly spoilers to follow.

The film kicks-off at Bulma’s vacation home as she relaxes with Bulla, Beerus, and Whis while Goku and Vegeta are training. When it’s revealed that members of the Freeza Force have stolen the Dragon Balls she had been collecting, they decide to head off to the arctic in order to find the last of the Dragon Balls before Freeza can get to them. However, with one major exception being that Beerus doesn’t want to leave the comfort of the vacation home for such a cold place.

Since he has no interest in leaving, Bulma hilariously leaves Bulla in Beerus’ care. As she flies off with Goku, Vegeta, and Whis, Beerus yells back at her that he’s a God of Destruction and not a babysitter. But Bulma’s usual candor ignores this and they head off toward the ice continent anyway. So while Whis and Bulma are around to eventually witness Goku and Vegeta’s fight with Broly, Beerus is not around.

But it’s implied that while he acted like he didn’t care, he actually was paying attention to what was going on. After Broly was defeated, there’s a quick glimpse of Beerus with a sleeping Bulla in his arms. He’s glad that everything turned out alright, which implies that he was all but ready to jump into the fray and solve the problem with Broly should he be needed. It’s a different vibe that’s been seen from Beerus in the past, which may hint that he cares about Universe 7 a bit more following the Tournament of Power. He’s at least gentle enough to take care of a baby.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now open in theaters worldwide, and has already gone on to have a bigger lifetime gross than Dragonball: Evolution. Funimation brought the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

