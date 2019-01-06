New ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Promo Reveals Goku’s Fierce Super Saiyan Blue Transformation

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has been on every Dragon Ball fans’ minds for a long time, and the hype is building even further now that the film is close to its release outside of Japan.

Surprisingly, during the recent airing of the Dragon Ball Super English dub on Toonami, fans were treated to quick new promo for the film showcasing Goku’s new and improved Super Saiyan Blue transformation. You can see it in the video below.

Toonami just played this Dragon Ball Super Broly clip Here’s the HD clip pic.twitter.com/xAlDRv2nbj — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) January 6, 2019

Unlike the transformations into Super Saiyan Blue seen in the official series, this transformation feels a lot more rugged and fierce than fans are used to. As Goku pushes beyond the limits of his Super Saiyan God, there are quick flashes of a green aura and even a spark of what appears to be Ultra Instinct right before he settles into his final Super Saiyan blue transformation. If the rest of the film looks anything like this, then fans are in for a treat when it’s all in motion.

Fans will see more of Goku’s Super Saiyan transformations soon enough as Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be coming to various theaters in the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”