‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Teases New Super Saiyan God Abilities

Dragon Ball Super: Broly recently dropped a new music video for the film’s theme song, and the coolest part of it as it gives fans the best taste of the fight between Goku, Vegeta, and Broly yet.

This also means there’s a tease of strange new abilities for Super Saiyan God, that Goku quickly busts out against Broly in the video.

As fans spotted in the first full trailer for the film, Goku used a strange new move in his Super Saiyan God form. Building ki in his hands, the full move is finally revealed in the latest trailer as he then forms a sort of force field aura around Broly and briefly freezes him in place. Fans can see Goku holding his hands in front of him, and a confused Broly is stopped mid-punch.

But this isn’t the only new ability teased as right after this, SSG Goku then charges straight at Broly covering his fist in a bright red ball of ki. This is a move that hasn’t been seen in the anime’s uses of the Super Saiyan God form, and this could be a reflection of the training Goku has done since the Tournament of Power ended. But by the looks of things, Goku is quickly overwhelmed by Broly.

Fans can see that even this enhanced fist is caught in Broly’s hands, and Goku is thusly punished for it. Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get the full fight between Super Saiyan God Goku and Broly soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”