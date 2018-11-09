‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Just Spotted a Painful Broly Easter Egg

Dragon Ball Super is just weeks away from stepping out with its next film, and fans were treated to its final trailer the other day. Now, a second look at the clip has revealed an interesting Easter egg, and it doesn’t bode well for Son Goku.

As you can see above, the team at Toei Animation put out the final trailer of Dragon Ball Super: Broly yesterday. The reel shows off never-before-seen fight sequences, but one shot made some fans do a double take.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, the moment was pulled straight from Broly’s first film, and it swapped out Gohan for his dear old dad.

An homage to the scene in the first Broly where Broly smooshes Gohan’s face into the building… 2018 version. pic.twitter.com/Ug8j9MI0Sr — Geekdom101 (@EmperorBigD) November 7, 2018

As you can see above, fans were quick to point out the trailer’s scene where Broly drags Goku across a glacier. The bulky Saiyan grabs the hero by the face, pushing him into the wall with some serious force. The scene stressed how powerful Broly is even against Super Saiyan God Goku, but fans were quick to note this isn’t the first time Broly has done this to someone.

In fact, Gohan suffered this same treatment back in Dragon Ball Z: Broly — The Legendary Super Saiyan. The ’90s film created the iconic warrior way back when, and Gohan was unfortunate enough to face Broly at one point. After the Saiyan went into his berserker mode, Broly grabbed Gohan by the face and proceeded to throw the boy against the side of the building.

As fans can see, the brutal Easter egg in the new Dragon Ball Super trailer is a clear nod to Broly’s origins. Now, it looks like Goku will be taking the full brunt of this attack, and fans will get to see how the hero deals with the blow when the film drops this winter.

So, did you catch this blink-and-miss-it moment? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

In a few weeks, the anime franchise will return with its next feature film. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will launch in Japan this December and Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”