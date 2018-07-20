Watch: ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ First Trailer Released

Dragon Ball Super: Broly just dropped its first trailer, and ComicBook is bringing you an exclusive first look at the clip. So, if you want to check out the big reel, you can find the world premiere trailer above.

Not long ago, the first trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly dropped at Comic-Con International to thousands of fans in San Diego. The footage went live at Dragon Ball Super‘s massive Hall H panel, and the reception was overwhelmingly positive. Kamehamehas could be heard left and right, and fans were not alone. Sean Schemmel and Chris Sabat were present at the debut, and the starring voice actors were living for Broly’s comeback.

As you can, the trailer is a meaty one. It begins with Son Goku in a familiar scene as he stuffs his face, and Whis is there to ask the Saiyan a very important question. The angel asks the hero why he continues to train, and Goku’s answer is shown as the trailer continues. He wants to fight the most powerful for the thrill of it, and no one will provide the kind of challenge Broly can.

Yes, Broly is back, and he’s finally canon. This trailer shows fans their first-look at the hero in full action, and he looks properly terrifying. The character’s makeover by creator Akira Toriyama is hard to critique, and Broly’s berserk Super Saiyan form looks like something out of a top-rated fan-fiction. This time, however, the transformation is real and totally canon.

Right now, story details about the film are sparse, but this trailer drops a few big updates. Not only with Goku fight Broly, but Vegeta and even Golden Freeza will take a swing at the hulking baddie. It looks like Paragus will be connected to his son’s wicked ways once more, but the context around Broly’s motives are still in the dark.

What do you make of this massive trailer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

