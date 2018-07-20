‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Trailer Ends With A Big Saiyan Teaser

Toei Animation recently premiered the first trailer for the much anticipated Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and fans definitely are excited to see the fan-favorite movie villain officially make his way into the official series.

But the final tag at the end of the trailer teases more than fans were expecting as a “a new Saiyan” that fans have never seen before will make their debut.

Although this tease is most likely referring to Broly, as he’s technically new with an overhauled design and story from series creator Akira Toriyama. Fans ha this design of Broly in-action before, so this is definitely a new sight and Saiyan to be excited about. Though it does take the wind out of the sails a bit, there’s no confirmation whether or not Broly will be the only “new” Saiyan unveiled as the film also teases a new take on the Saiyan origin story.

The first Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, it’s set to release this December in Japan. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that. The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. He’ll be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.

The first trailer for the upcoming film has been released and has received an overwhelming positive response as the first impression of the new Broly battling Goku, Vegeta, and Freeza just built an incredible amount of hype.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.