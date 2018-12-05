New ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Promo Proves Vegeta Still Has It

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is almost here, and with that proximity comes a new waves of promos, which reveal more and more of the exciting action and character forms we’ll see throughout the film. In the case of today’s offerings: here’s a new promo video that’s all about the awesomeness that is Vegeta!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be focusing heavily on how the conflicts between Bardock, King Vegeta, Paragus and King Cold created the violent legacies that were passed down to their respective children, Goku, Vegeta, Broly and Freeza. That connection will be played out in the way that Saiyan’s always approach self-discovery: through intense combat!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above in the promo clip, Vegeta will be fully feeling his signature Saiyan pride when he and Goku first encounter Broly in the Arctic region of Earth, after the mysterious Saiyan fighter shows up in Freeza’s company. However, the full trailers for Dragon Ball Super: Broly have already shown us that Vegeta’s confidence won’t last long: Broly jumps into battle, and neither Goku nor Vegeta are prepared to face the sheer power that Broly brings to the table. Vegeta will have to debut his Super Saiyan God form for the first time (in canon), and even that won’t be enough to put a dent in Broly.

Ultimately, Vegeta will have to swallow his pride and do the one thing that he probably still hates most: not only having to tag-team fight with Goku, but full-on having to fuse with him into their Gogeta form! As we’ve seen from subsequent promos recently, Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta will be a match for Broly – the question really is whether or not Vegeta and Goku can maintain the fusion long enough to outlast Broly’s insane berserker rage.

No matter how bad he ultimately gets thrashed here, Vegeta is still going to please a whole lot of fans with his badass swagger, which is exactly what they expect from the Prince of Saiyans. Just one of so many things to look forward to in Dragon Ball Super: Broly!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16. Dragon Ball Supercurrently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.