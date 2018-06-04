‘Dragon Ball Super’ Shows Akira Toriyama’s Take On Caulifla

Last year, fans around the world got a major Dragon Ball wish granted, and they have Caulifla to thank. When the Tournament of Power came around Dragon Ball Super, fans learned the first Super Saiyan heroines were about to debut, and Caulifla got plenty of attention from the start. So, it’s fitting fans get to see Akira Toriyama’s take on the feisty fighter.

Over in Japan, a brand-new volume of Dragon Ball Super went live, and the manga held some goodies for fans. Thanks to a user known as Yonkou Productions, a slew of corrections done by the creator of Dragon Ball just went live, and fans can see how Toriyama altered the heroine’s look.

As you can see below, the creator streamlined the Saiyan’s design and pinched in her face. Caulifla’s hair is as big as ever, and her slim waist belays the insane muscles she’s got going on. No, the fighter may not be as bulky as Broly, but the spitfire has the gumption of Son Goku. So, fans know what can happen when Caulifla gets crossed.

Sketches of Jiren and Caulifla designs in DBS vol 6 pic.twitter.com/hbps71TP95 — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 31, 2018

So far, fans haven’t gotten to see the girl go off in the manga. Caulifla was very briefly introduced a few chapters back, but she has yet to make a move during the Tournament of Power. Both Caulifla and Kale have been fighting off-screen, giving other fighters like Android 17 time to shine. So, when the Super Saiyan makes her debut, readers can expect Caulifla to kick some serious space butt.

If you haven’t been paying attention, the manga version of the Tournament of Power has been decidedly different than the anime version when it comes to eliminations. Not only have some big fighters been ringed out in the manga way early, but it seems Goku will tap into his Ultra Instinct form in a more direct manner. So, for the sake of fast pacing, fans will want to savor every speedy new chapter as they go live.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.