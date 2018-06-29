‘Dragon Ball Super’ Makes a Controversial Claim About Super Saiyan Caulifla

Dragon Ball fans love to debate and rate the power levels of Saiyan characters, and thanks to the latest Dragon Ball Super manga chapter, they have a whole new debate to engage in. Entitled “Awaken, Super Saiyan Kale”, the latest chapter picks up in a heated point during the Tournament of Power, where Universe 6 female Saiyans Caulifla and Kale throw down with Golden Freeza. During that fight, the evil emperor makes a statement about Caulifla’s Super Saiyan form that will certainly rile some fans up!

During the fight between Caulifla and Freeza, the female Saiyan thinks she has an edge, by revealing her Super Saiyan power-up. Freeza is not impressed, informing the girl that he’s seen the transformation before – but Caulifla then puts on a display that makes Freeza quickly reconsider his words!

At first, SSJ Caulifla gets thrashed by Freeza, who doesn’t even break a sweat in his base form; however, when pressed by a powerful telekinetic attack, Caulifla proves to have more power than expected, quickly manuvering behind Freeza and delivering a blast that the villain definitely feels. Freeza manages to avoid a ring-out, but when getting back on his feet, he admists the following:

“Interesting… Yes, you may indeed be different than the other Saiyans. The first Super Saiyan I ever fought… …wasn’t nearly this strong.”

After that, Freeza transforms into his golden form and becomes too much for SSJ Caulifla to handle alone, but the villain’s statement creates a big shift in Dragon Ball lore. The Dragon Ball Super anime suggested massive potential for Kale, Caulifla and even Cabba of Universe 6, but the manga is much clearer in its statement that Caulifla’s SSJ form is more powerful than Goku’s, which suggests that she and Kale may potentially be the strongest Saiyans in any universe!

Kale and Caulifla (and their fused form, “Kefla”) were divisive characters in the anime, though the fans seem to be enjoying their manga counterparts a lot more. The books flesh out their backstory and connection a bit more, and their battles in the Tournament of Power have been a lot more detailed and exciting. This chapter ends with Kale unleashing her Legendary Super Saiyan transformation, which is a lot more powerful and controlled than what the anime conveyed. As stated, these developments are enough to spark some new fan debate about how the Saiyan power rankings should be stacked – so let us know what you think, in the comments section below!

