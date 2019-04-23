‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases Piccolo’s Fight for New Namek

The latest chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga saw the battle for New Namek heat up in a big way, as new villain Moro continued his bloody campaign to steal all of the Namekian Dragon Balls. As we learn (to great horror), Moro is now able to sense the Dragon Balls directly, which makes gathering them that much much easier for the evil sorcerer.

As Moro slaughters his way to six out of the seven Namekian Dragon Balls, his campaign of malevolence begins to ring out across the universe – including the Nameks living on Earth: Dende and Piccolo!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a cut scene that’s become common in this “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc, we visit Dende at Kami’s Tower, where he serves as Earth’s Guardian. Dende can feel the pain and horror of his fellow Namekians dying on New Namek, telling Mr. Popo: “Something terrible is happening on my home planet.”

That’s when Dende gets a surprise visitor, in the form of Piccolo! The warrior Namek comes to Kami’s Tower to compare notes with his kinsman, telling Dende, “A few days ago, I stopped sensing Goke and Vegeta’s chi signatures here on Earth… Maybe they traveled to Planet Namek. Something is definitely happening. And it’s not good.”

This cut scene could very likely be setting the stage for Piccolo and/or Dende to enter the fight for New Namek. In the months since the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc began, Dragon Ball Super fans have been speculating that part of the storyline could see Piccolo get a significant power-up, as a way of helping defend New Namek against Moro. Right now, it looks like Majin Buu is the secret weapon against Moro’s magic that the universe needs – but Buu and his Daikaioh fused persona are an old hat; just because Daikaioh defeated Moro ten million years ago, doesn’t mean he will be able to seal the villain’s magic away again.

More to the point: it wouldn’t seem right if the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc wrapped up without the Namekians getting some kind of justice for themselves, after all the death and destruction that Moro caused. The first fused champion they sent against Moro died a terrible (and instant) death – but something like a Piccolo/Dende fusion? Well that maight make the difference!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!