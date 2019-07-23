Dragon Ball Super Forces Goku into a Stunning Retreat

Dragon Ball Super‘s Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has been a huge hit with fans of the manga not only because it has taken the series beyond the events of the anime, but each new chapter adds another intriguing layer to the battle against Planet Eater Moro. His magic has served to overwhelm Goku and Vegeta at every turn, and his seemingly long held plans continues to befuddle the two Saiyans who are used to fighting more upfront foes in their battles.

Goku and Vegeta have been outright defeated by Planet Eater Moro at earlier stages of the arc, but they never lost the confidence that they would win at the end of the day. But the latest chapter of the series took a turn for the worst as Goku and Vegeta were forced into a surprising retreat.

In Chapter 50 of the series, it’s revealed that Moro’s secret third wish on the Namekian Dragon Balls was to free all of the prisoners still locked within the Galactic Patrol Prison. While his reasons for doing so are still largely being kept under wraps, it was immediately apparent that Goku and Vegeta were under prepared for this bout as the escaped prisoners rushed to Moro’s side on New Namek.

After fighting their way out of a major gang brawl with the escaped prisoners, Moro made things worse by absorbing the energy of the planet and draining Goku and Vegeta’s Super Saiyan ki once more. This, coupled with Moro’s terrifying new henchmen, made this a no win fight for either Goku or Vegeta. This had Goku making the tough decision to retreat using the remainder of his power to Instant Transmission on the first being he can lock in on.

But it doesn’t quite go so easily. Grabbing onto Merus and Jaco, Goku tries and tell Vegeta to retreat as well but Vegeta refuses. This is when Vegeta decides to part ways with Goku and the others and go off on his own. So only Goku, Jaco, and Merus Instant Transmission back to the Galactic Patrol HQ, and they surprisingly find him taking a bath.

He was the only one Goku could pinpoint at the time, and now Goku and Vegeta are separated for who knows who long. So their retreat not only ended in a total defeat for them, but seemingly also made a major hit to their morale as Vegeta tries to find ways to improve himself somehow.

