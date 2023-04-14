Dragon Ball Super Releases New Preview for Chapter 92

Dragon Ball Super's manga is in the early stages of adapting the hard-hitting events of the latest animated film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Luckily, the previous installment of the shonen manga proved that the adaptation is more than willing to add new moments and further explore the fight against the Red Ribbon Army. With the next chapter only a few days away, Dragon Ball Super has dropped a preview that gives us a closer look at the one-on-one battle featuring Piccolo and Gamma 2.

One of the biggest events to take place in the latest Dragon Ball Super film was seeing Piccolo and Gohan receive new transformations, with the former finally getting a much-needed power-up after trailing the Super Saiyans for quite some time. While manga readers might be waiting a few months to finally see the likes of Orange Piccolo and Gohan Beast make their print debut, the action will get hot and heavy with chapter 92. The movie's battles began with Gamma 2 coming face-to-face with the former Demon King, with Piccolo coming a long way since he terrorized the world in the original Dragon Ball series. Hopefully, manga readers will also see some new moments in the next chapter.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 92 Preview

While Piccolo has made training a big part of his life in Dragon Ball Super and the time before, the former Demon King needed an outside source to hit his next level. Luckily, by using the Earth's dragon balls, he was able to score two new transformations. With the anime adaptation not confirming either a new film or television series, it might be some time before we see Orange Piccolo return to the screen.

#dbspoilers#DragonBallSuper Manga Ch92 "The New Androids" Draft Pages (ENG)



The official chapter will be available on VIZ/Mangaplus from 20 April onwards!

(2/2) pic.twitter.com/2uRwqAaXwF — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) April 14, 2023

Should the Dragon Ball Super manga continue to follow the story of the latest film, it might be some time before we see a new arc hit the printed page. Of course, taking into account how the Granolah Arc came to a close, the next battle will most likely see Goku and Vegeta taking on Frieza with his new transformation. Whether or not Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo will join the fray is still anyone's guess, though it seems likely.

What new moments would you like to see in this latest Dragon Ball Super arc? What was your favorite transformation that debuted in Super Hero? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.