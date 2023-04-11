Dragon Ball Super Chapter 92 Debuts First Look

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 92 is almost here, and the manga has debuted the first look at the next big chapter as fans get the first real idea of what to expect next! Following a special prequel arc exploring what Trunks and Goten were doing before the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, the Dragon Ball Super manga is now working its way through a new adaptation of the movie's events. The first new chapter of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc set the stage for a big battle and the next chapter seems to be picking up from the promising cliffhanger.

The previous chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga ended with the scene of Gamma 2 surprisingly attacking Piccolo and confronting him before their fight, and if it continues to follow the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, then fans have an exciting fight to look forward to with Chapter 92. That definitely seems to be the case in the first look at the rough drafts for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 92, and you can check it out below as spotted by @DBSChronicles on Twitter:

Dragon Ball Super Manga Ch92 FIRST LOOK: Gamma 2 vs Piccolo



"The RR Army is plotting behind the scenes, so Piccolo unveils his secret plan to take them on"



DBS Chapter 92: What Comes Next?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 92 is continuing through the manga's adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, and that unfortunately means there won't be any major surprises in store for the manga for quite a while. There could be twists and turns with new material potentially added to the manga in order to flesh out the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc overall, but it likely won't take any major detours from the events of the movie. That's even clearer with this first look at Piccolo and Gamma 2's big fight.

At the same time, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now being officially incorporated into the canon of the manga releases. This means that fans will eventually get to see the explosive moments from the movie make their way to the manga, including Piccolo and Gohan's new forms they unleashed during the events of the movie. Then it opens up the manga to a very exciting future for what potentially could come next.

