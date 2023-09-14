Dragon Ball Super Chapter 97 Draft Released

Dragon Ball Super's manga is nearing the conclusion of the Super Hero Arc, re-telling the story of the latest successful film in the shonen franchise. With the previous chapter seeing Cell Max awakened and Orange Piccolo showing off his new strength as well, there is one key transformation that fans are waiting to see. Now, a new draft has arrived online to give fans a look as to the next hard-hitting installment of the manga that is making some big changes to the movie's story.

While the story of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hasn't differed too wildly from the film's events, the new draft shows a major change in the face of Trunks and Goten. In Dragon Ball Super's manga, readers were able to witness the sons of Goku and Vegeta deciding to become super heroes, taking on the names of Great Saiyaman X1 and X2. Fighting against new androids created by Dr. Hedo, it would seem that the pair of Z-Fighters will be sporting their costumes into battle this time around, marking for a big departure from the film. It will be interesting to see if Gotenks makes an appearance in the manga this time around or if the printed story will differentiate itself once again.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super: Chapter 97 Preview

The new Dragon Ball Super draft offers eight new pages for the continuation of the film's storyline. While we've managed to see Orange Piccolo in action, Gohan Beast has yet to make its official debut in the manga and this might just be the chapter that changes that fact. Currently, Dragon Ball Super has yet to confirm what the next storyline will be though many anime fans believe that it might herald Black Frieza's return. You can check out the new preview by clicking here.

Dragon Ball Super's anime has yet to confirm when its television series will make a comeback, though the franchise is hinting at something big for this year's New York Comic Con. Details about the mystery reveal are few and far between, those many Dragon Ball fans are hoping for some big announcements when it comes to the Z-Fighters.

Have you been digging this new take on Super Hero? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.