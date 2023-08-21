Dragon Ball Super Reveals a Secret Behind Saiyan Aging

Dragon Ball asks its fans to suspend disbelief a fair bit. After all, the shonen series is littered with fantastical tropes, but fans always seem to hang up on smaller details. For instance, the issue of Saiyan aging has sparked debate time and again. Now, a new Dragon Ball Super update is out, and it sheds light on part of the process.

The whole thing comes courtesy of Dragon Ball Super chapter 96. It is there the series continues its take on the Super Hero arc. Orange Piccolo takes on the Red Ribbon's androids, and the fight ends in a shaky truce. Before long, Goten and Trunks arrive on scene, and it is there Piccolo notes how the pair have grown.

"They shot up like weeds since last I saw them," the Namekian admits. Gohan then steps in, and he drops a bit of firsthand Saiyan knowledge.

"We Saiyans tend to remain short until we grow up all at once," Gohan says. And if you look back at the Dragon Ball franchise, you will realize this is very true.

Back in the day, the original Dragon Ball anime focused on Goku as a little kid, and a single timeskip turned him into a full-blown adult. Dragon Ball Z gave Gohan a better transition from kid to teen and then adult, but Dragon Ball Super opted out of that. After all, the series kept Goten and Trunks little for way longer than anyone expected, and they only entered their teen phases in Dragon Ball's latest arc.

The two kids are in high school now, so their older looks are very appropriate, but there was no period of transition. It seems Saiyans shoot up at random, and now Gohan has confirmed that. The race shoots up in stature at different maturity points, and given how long Goten took to age, the timeline is most likely variable.

We also know from Goku and Vegeta that Saiyans stay in their prime for decades once they enter their adult form. Goku looks the same physiologically now as he did at the end of Dragon Ball despite his age. At the start of the Dragon Ball Super manga, Goku confirms with Vegeta that Saiyan adults are in their prime until they hit 80, but that may not apply to our gang. After all, series creator Akira Toriyama once admitted Saiyans age slowly compared to human when they're

y despite the former being a grandpa now. So when it comes to Goten and Trunks, they're aging journey has just begun.

