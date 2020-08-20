Dragon Ball Super Officially Confirms Goku's Godly Status

✖

Dragon Ball Super's manga chapter 63 is now out, and it is an edge-of-your-seat ride, to be sure! Goku and the rest of Earth's Z-Fighters are down (and in some cases critically wounded), while new villain Moro has achieved a form more powerful than any Dragon Ball foe before him. It's only the last-second arrival of Merus, the angel that has been masquerading as a Galactic Patrolman, that is keeping Moro form draining Earth dry of life-energy. However, as the Z-Fighters try to rally form the beating Moro put on them, we actually get official confirmation that Goku has crossed the line into godly territory!

Warning: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 63 SPOILERS Follow!

As stated, Goku was critically injured in the fight, when Moro literally punched a hole in his chest. Luckily for Goku, Merus didn't just appear to stop Moro from destroying Earth - he was aiding Whis in buying time for Goku and Co. to recover.

Before Moro had put up a barrier to seal the Z-Fighters away from any help, Earth's protector Dende had managed to slip inside. Merus has Whis teleport Goku and Co. to safety so that Dende can use his healing abilities to patch them up. It's during Dende's healing of Goku that the Kami-Sama makes this little declaration:

"Goku's wound is deep and since his chi itself has reached god-level, healing him could take some time."

Dragon Ball Super has been built on the notion of Goku and/or Vegeta surpassing the limits of mortal fighters in order to achieve a more god-like state of power. The series has definitely stumbled through the concept of that evolution, starting with the clunky Super Saiyan God ritual, before merging that concept with Dragon Ball Z Super Siayan forms to create Super Saiyan Blue.

Ultra Instinct has been the sign of something much bigger. The technique has seemed less like a power-up, and more like the final bar of Goku's journey as a fighter. This current manga chapter ends with Merus sacrificing himself in the battle against Moro, therby causing the push Goku needs to master Ultra Instinct. Before dying, Merus basically assures Goku that their training together has made the Saiyan ready to achieve a stable form of Ultra Instinct that will defeat Moro - and any other fighter that ever challenges him again.

Could this Moro arc be the end of Dragon Ball Super? The question looms even larger now. Because after Ultra Instinct, Goku will need his own Dragon Ball Gods spnioff...

