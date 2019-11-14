Dragon Ball Super: It’s Time Goku Got His Own Goldy Spinoff Series

Dragon Ball Super is at a major crossroads right now, with the anime series on an extended hiatus and the manga laying down the groundwork for a major shift in the series dynamic. It may seem like Dragon Ball is in a very chaotic transition right now, but that chaos is breeding some big opportunity. We’ve already addressed the fact that now seems like the perfect time to launch some Dragon Ball spinoff series – now, we want to go a bit deeper into what each of those spinoff series should be. First and foremost, let’s talk about why Goku needs his own Dragon Ball Gods spinoff series.

Right now, the Dragon Ball Super‘s “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc in the manga has seen Goku and Vegeta split from one another, as they each pursue their own unique new power-ups to defeat a powerful new villain. For Goku, that pursuit has led to training with a mysterious new teacher, who seems to have secret divine connections that could lead Goku to not only mastering Ultra Instinct but unlocking a power the gods would (and already have) envied. Assuming that Goku achieves the goal and beats the new big bad (Moro), the Saiyan hero will then be in a class so far above the other Z-Fighters of Earth (and even Vegeta) that Dragon Ball will arguably reach the breaking point of its ensemble format. There simply won’t be a point to having the other characters around for stories about Goku’s next powerful opponent or power-up training, as the other characters would be as irrelevant to that process as they’ve slowly been becoming over the course of Dragon Ball Super‘s run. It’s time for Goku to graduate to a different level of company, and for the friends he leaves behind to start finding their way without him (but that’s a different article).

That’s why Dragon Ball Gods (or a similar concept) is such logical next step. Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power arc already revealed that a mortal like Goku achieving Ultra Instinct is an unprecedented feat in the multiverse, and if he masters it, then the divine order is going to be shaken up for good. However, Goku is a hero at heart, and friends with all the top gods of the multiverse (Grand Zeno, Grand Priest…), so while some fans want to see him graduate into the role of something like a Destroyer God, the more fitting character would be Goku becoming Zeno’s champion for handling major divine threats to the universe.

Again, Dragon Ball already seems to be heading down this path: Dragon Ball Super has pretty much centered on Goku battling godly threats (Beerus, Zamasu/Goku Black, Moro), so cementing that story angle as a full-fledged series isn’t that much of a stretch. Would you agree?

