Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Resurrects Cell Max

Since Frieza was brought back from the dead in Dragon Ball Super, many shonen fans were left wondering if any other villains from the Z-Fighters' past would make a return. With the shonen series seeing Broly brought into the official canon, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero gave a fresh coat of paint to the villainous Cell. Resurrected with a higher power level and a kaiju-like appearance, Cell Max proved to be quite the problem for Gohan, Piccolo, and the Z-Fighters on Earth that were fighting the Red Ribbon Army.

Cell Max's debut followed the Granolah The Survivor Arc, which not only saw Goku and Vegeta taking on a bounty hunter with an ax to grind with the Saiyan Race, but seeing the return of Frieza with a wild new transformation. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero didn't focus on the two main Z-Fighters, instead seeing the pair of Saiyans training on Beerus' planet while Gohan and Piccolo picked up the slack. With a new iteration of the Red Ribbon Army emerging from the shadows and employing Dr. Hedo, the grandson of Dr. Gero, new androids were thrown into the mix. On top of Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 fighting the Z-Fighters, Cell Max was introduced as a new thorn in the anime fighters' side.

Cell Max Returns

While Cell Max was quite possibly the biggest threat the world has ever faced in the Dragon Ball series, the biological nightmare wasn't a threat for long. Both Gohan and Piccolo were able to achieve new transformations thanks to the fight against the Red Ribbon Army, with the former becoming Gohan Beast and the latter becoming Orange Piccolo. Now that Cell Max has been destroyed, fans are left wondering what the next big threat to the universe will be.

While Dragon Ball Super has yet to state when its anime adaptation will return, a new project is arriving this fall that will see the Z-Fighters in a rather strange scenario. Dragon Ball Daima is aiming to de-age Goku and his friends, seeing them all become kids as they grapple with a new threat to the world. Taking place after the demise of Kid Buu but before Dragon Ball Super began, Daima has some big shoes to fill when it comes to past Z-Fighter battles.

Do you think Cell Max might one day return to Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.