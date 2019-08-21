This Impressive Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Levels Up Super Saiyan Caulifla

Dragon Ball Super went out of its way to do some big things for fans. From the introduction of Beerus and an entire multiverse, the franchise’s lore was made way bigger with the series, and fans were plenty happy to accept all these gifts. Now, fans are looking to hype their favorite newbies, and a go-to choice is Caulifla.

So if you are looking for an impressive Caulifla cosplay, wait no longer. Sosenka has you covered, and her take on the Saiyan is detailed to say the least.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Instagram, the professional cosplayer showed off her Caulifla look to fans awhile back. As you can see below, the cosplay sees the fighter powered up as Super Saiyan, and Sosenka admitted it was plenty difficult to get her wig styled just so for this look.

“Practicing Saiyan’s hairstyle before making Vegeta or Goku… I have to admit it’s a challenging and demanding task to recreate such unrealistic anime hairstyle and modify it to get more ‘natural’ and soft effect,” Sosenka shared. “I was trying hard to not make it look exaggerated and kitschy”

As you can see, Sosenka did an amazing job with this cosplay with some basic material. A plain pink tube top covers Caulifla’s shirt while a pair of purple sweatpants fill out the rest of the costume. The only accessory needed is a pair of black wristbands, and the rest of the cosplay is livened up by Caulifla’s hair. The wig is made even more impressive by Sosenka’s sky blue contacts which complete the Super Saiyan look, so fans can get some ideas here of where they want to take a Caulifla cosplay down the line.

So, are you a fan of this impressive Dragon Ball Super cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.