My Hero Academia Pays Tribute to Fallen Character

My Hero Academia's seventh season is only on its second episode, but it has already taken a major player off the board. With Shigaraki and All For One making a play to achieve their dreams of destroying Hero Society, America's number one hero has arrived in grand fashion. While the recent season has yet to see Class 1-A jump into battle as of yet, the anime adaptation wasted little time in proving that the final arc of the shonen franchise is taking no prisoners.

Warning. If you have yet to watch My Hero Academia's second episode of its seventh season, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. The seventh season hit the ground floor running by immediately jumping into the battle between Shigaraki and Star And Stripe. While Cathleen Bate has one of the strongest Quirks in the world, easily making her America's top hero, it wasn't enough to make sure that she survived the encounter against All For One's heir. Unwilling to sacrifice the lives of one of her allies in the sky, Star And Stripe gets touched by Shigaraki, decaying her body and eventually killing the United States' shining star.

RIP Star And Stripe

While Star And Stripe did die thanks to Shigaraki's decaying Quirk, she was able to do serious damage to the head of the League of Villains. Placing a rule on "New Order" that it would destroy all other Quirks should it share a body, All For One was in serious trouble. Cathleen was able to deliver a serious blow to the villains but unfortunately, wasn't able to kill Shigaraki with her final act.

Luckily, Star And Stripe did give UA Academy a big assist in her death. Thanks to landing such a blow on Shigaraki with the destruction of many of his inherited Quirks, it will take around one week for his body to be completely healed. Deku and his friends are planning to spend the time wisely and get in whatever training they can to make sure that their Quirks are prepared for the final battle. With Star And Stripe now deceased, the heroes have their work cut out for them.

