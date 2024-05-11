Rick And Morty: The Anime Reveals New Preview

Rick And Morty has become one of the biggest original animated series from Adult Swim, so receiving a spin-off seemed like a safe bet for the Smith Family. Rick And Morty: The Anime is the first official spin-off of the series, seeing Morty and Rick taking on a wild new aesthetic to mirror the medium. While the spin-off series has yet to reveal its release date, a steady stream of clips have been hitting the web to give fans an idea of the surreal adventures to come.

Rick And Morty might be diving into the anime world, but the main series still has a few confirmed seasons ahead of it. The seventh season, aka the latest main season focusing on the Smith Family, saw some wild events take place as the fight against Rick Prime finally came to an end. With the upcoming Rick And Morty: The Anime, Adult Swim hasn't stated whether these stories will be in the same continuity as the main series. Since so many alternate reality Ricks and Mortys have been featured in the Adult Swim series, it's entirely possible that the Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith of this anime series might have played some part in the Council of Ricks.

Rick And Morty: The Anime – Morty Smith The Savior

Rick And Morty: The Anime is set to be written and directed by Takashi Sano, the creative mind responsible for the two previous anime shorts focusing on the Smiths in "Rick And Morty Vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)". The studio responsible for the upcoming series is Telecom Animation Film, which anime fans might know for their works on series such as Shenmue The Animation, Tower of God, Baki, and more.

As you can see from this latest clip, it appears that Rick And Morty: The Anime will be presented with a Japanese Dub and English subtitles. This big change accompanies the big change in its animation style, which is a major departure from the animation of the first seven seasons of the main series. Despite the changes, Rick And Morty fans are still anxious to check out this new take on the Adult Swim favorite.

Want to learn more about the anime take on Rick And Morty? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the Adult Swim series and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Smith Family.