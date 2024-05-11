JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Live Action Spin-Off Drops Major Jujutsu Kaisen Easter Egg

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is no stranger to the world of live-action, as the strange anime franchise had a live-action movie that recreated the early events of Diamond Is Unbreakable. Rather than continuing to follow the main storyline of the Joestars, the next live-action adaptation has focused on Kishibe Rohan and his supernatural adventures. In the ninth episode of the show, not only did anime fans witness the continuing adventures of the Stand-wielding manga artist, but it also dropped a major reference to Jujutsu Tech.

The ninth episode has yet to make its way to North America, but considering previous entries have found their way to the West, it's a safe bet that Kishibe Rohan's latest live-action installment will cross the seas in the future. Titled "Poaching Seashore", episode nine brings in another major character from Diamond Is Unbreakable in Tonio. Tonio Trussardi used his Stand Pearl Jam in a rather unique way, aka creating dishes that are able to heal those that devour them. Originally, the manga and anime installment of "Poaching Seashore" brought in characters like Josuke Higashikata, Koichi, and Okuyasu from the Diamond Is Unbreakable arc, so it will be interesting to see if we get a new live-action take on these classic JoJo characters.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Bizarre Adventure

During one scene in the latest episode of the live-action Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, the show ingeniously drops a nod to Jujutsu Kaisen's Nobara. Thanks to Rohan using Heaven's Door on an unsuspecting target, the text appearing on the target's face makes a reference to Jujutsu Tech that reads, "Pet Names are Complicated: Why is a 2-year-old [something] named 'Nobara'? It's a bit unusual, but I believe it's a girl's name from 'Jujutsu whatever'. Seems like the Nobara girl from that 'Something Kaisen' has a boyish personality and defeats villains with five-inch nails."

For those wondering if this Easter Egg was present in the original manga, that wasn't the case as "Poaching Seashore" was printed seven years before Jujutsu Kaisen even existed in 2013. Considering that Rohan injects a serious amount of the supernatural into the world of the Joestars, getting a Jujutsu Tech reference here makes sense.

