‘Dragon Ball Super’ Makes Hilarious ‘Dragon Ball’ Callback

Dragon Ball Super has made plenty of references to the past of the series, with its biggest being the latest Future Trunks arc officially bringing Future Trunks’ journey to an end, but its latest callback is the most hilarious yet.

In the latest episode, Goku and company were trying to figure out what to use Shenron’s wishes on and Oolong is brushed aside when Master Roshi references the time Oolong wished for panties during Dragon Ball.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only is this callback given a new coat of paint, much like other past flashbacks, it serves to remind just how hilarious this moment was. Sure it ws due to Oolong’s perverted nature that he would use the wish for some women’s underwear, but he only did so to make sure Emperor Pilaf couldn’t make his wish.

Although he once made that wish to save the Earth from Pilaf, it seems that he wanted to wish for another pair again for less than noble reasons. It’s such a gross, and unneeded request that even while Bulma helps “grant” Android 18 and Roshi’s wishes she doesn’t even bother with Oolong. Instead paying Android 18 a briefcase full of money to knock Oolong far away from them.

It’s hilarious how one big moment like this was pretty much the only defining feature for Oolong as the series progressed. As threats to the Earth got stronger, and the “adventures” became more deadly, this hilarious non-fighter took aa major backseat to all of the action. But this was a good reminder of just how much help he was back then.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.