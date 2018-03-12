‘Dragon Ball Super’s Latest ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Easter Eggs Put Future Trunks On Blast

Future Trunks has returned to the past in Dragon Ball Super, and now that it’s beginning to take the first steps into the climax of the Future Trunks arc many pieces are falling into place.

But in setting up one important piece, Universe 10’s Time Rings, the series takes a major jab at Trunks’ reckless abandon with the time stream.

Dragon Ball Super has established the use of the Time Rings, an artifact that allows a Supreme Kai to travel forward in time in order to monitor the growth of their universe. When Universe 10’s Gowasu was teaching his protege, Zamasu, about these rings, he mentions that they should only have one of cede rings.

Zamasu asks why there are more of them, and Gowasu responds that each one appears when someone goes back in time and creates a new distortion in the time stream, resulting in an alternate universe. Gowasu then wonders who would be the person that would do such a troubling thing, but Dragon Ball fans already know who is responsible.

This is a direct reference to the one inspiring the current arc Future Trunks, who once traveled back to the past in order to save humanity from the threat of the Androids. This was also made worse due to a future version of Cell using Trunks to get back to the past as well, which certainly rippled through the time stream enough to create an alternate universe (which could even explain why Future Trunks’ world is already much different than the current one).

