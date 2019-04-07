‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 105 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power is underway on the English dub run of the series on Toonami, and less than half of the original 48 fighters remain as one universe after another begins to fall. This means that the fighters of Universe 7 are going to have to work that much harder in order to make sure they survive the attacks of some of the strongest fighters across the universes.

The latest episode puts Master Roshi in the spotlight as he takes on Universe 4’s fighters, and tests his limits far beyond anything he’s done in the past. Read on to find out everything that happened on the latest Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

There are less than half fighters left in the Tournament of Power, and Master Roshi is observing his surroundings. He’s soon attacked by a woman from Universe 4, but dodges out of the way. Roshi’s confident because he’s been observing every fighter’s attacks since the tournament began. The woman tries to seduce him to prey on his weakness. It’s not supposed to work given his training to avoid this, but Roshi quickly falls back into his old ways and leaps toward her. She nearly strikes him with her spear, but Roshi dodges and catches it. He fires himself up as his energy from holding back his desires have given his body an increase of energy, apparently. But this frightens the woman, and she runs off the stage to eliminate herself. He’s soon approached by a talisman user from Universe 4 who attacks with illusions. She covers the area around him in her talismans, and begins a series of illusions in which she appears to be a giant. Roshi is left with nothing to do but run. Roshi’s happy she’s his opponent, however. Roshi plans to take out all the fighters who use tricks and deception to win as the rest of Universe 7 is prone to falling for them. He then uses the Evil Containment Wave on her and eliminate her from the tournament. Universe 4’s Quitela and Beerus begin arguing whether or not this follows the rule (as it technically is an item), but the Omni-Kings allow it because they found it fun. Roshi is soon attacked by an electricity using fighter from Universe 4, Ganos, angry at his eliminating two of his comrades. He transforms into a much stronger form and attacks, but Roshi easily predicts and dodges each of his moves. Roshi admits that Ganos is much stronger, but he’s got the experience. Roshi tries to head in for the final blow, but Ganos pumps himself up with electricity and unleashes a string of fierce blows that manage to actually hit Roshi. Goku wants to help, but he’s pre-occupied with another fighter. It looks as if Roshi is out of stamina, and Roshi decides he must stop Ganos before he becomes a problem for the others. Roshi begins his hypnosis but Ganos manages to escape it by shocking himself with his own power. Ganos compliments how strong Roshi must have been as a youth, but says his time has passed. Roshi refuses to give in, and Goku and Krillin cry out to him. Roshi says that Goku and Krillin taught him to push beyond his limits and reach new heights. Roshi charges a full power Kamehameha Wave, and gives them a farewell speech before firing off his strongest wave yet. This eliminates Ganos from the tournament, but Roshi suddenly collapses. Goku rushes to his side, and pumps his chest with energy in an attempt to revive him. Luckily, this work as Roshi wakes up. The fight is far from over, however, as there are 34 minutes left in the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16.

