Dragon Ball Super Toonami Preview Teases Goku’s New Struggle

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub run has officially debuted Goku’s Autonomous Ultra Instinct form, and this has marked a new phase for the Tournament of Power on Toonami. In the last episode, fans watched as Universe 6’s Hit’s Time-Skip techniques did not work on Jiren so Goku’s even at more of a loss than before. With him exhausted, the latest preview for the next Toonami episode of the series teases Goku’s got a lot of new trouble to face.

With half of the tournament still left to go, Goku’s been left completely drained of stamina so now he’s got to somehow run or defend himself against the other Universe’s teams hoping to take down a strong opponent when they’re weakened.

The preview sees Goku being pushed back by the robotic enemies of Universe 3, but soon enough it seems like Gohan will be jumping into the fray as Piccolo tells Gohan to jump in and help out his father. This may mark Gohan’s time to shine as Goku tries to rest and regain his strength, but it’s going to be a tough road ahead for sure.

Toonami’s schedule will be shifting 30 minutes earlier beginning this Saturday, May 25th. Starting now at 10:30PM EST instead of the current 11:00 PM EST, and ending at 3:30 AM EST rather than 4:00 AM EST, the new schedule will begin with My Hero Academia and end with Hunter x Hunter. The new line-up is as follows (in EST):

10:30 PM – My Hero Academia

11:00 PM – Dragon Ball Super

11:30 PM – Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2

12:00 AM – The Promised Neverland

12:30 AM – Sword Art Online: Alicization

1:00 AM – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable

1:30 AM – Black Clover

2:00 AM – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

2:30 AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:00 AM – Hunter x Hunter

Thankfully for Dragon Ball Super fans, new episodes of the series will stay at the primetime 10:00 PM EST slot. So you won’t have to adjust your Dragon Ball viewing schedule, but may need to keep an eye out for anything else you might be watching on the block.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.