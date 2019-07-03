Dragon Ball Super Dub Episode 113 Recap with Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power has officially crossed the halfway mark on Toonami, so each new episode has seen the remaining universe’s fighters clash harder than ever before. As they run out of time, everyone is getting that much more desperate to eliminate the other contestants. This includes Universe 6’s Caulifla, who’s feeling the pressure after Cabba and Hit’s eliminations.

With Caulifla challenging Goku in order to learn how to reach Super Saiyan 3, and with Goku out of stamina, how will this battle between Saiyans play out? Read on to catch up with the latest Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Universe 6’s Caulifla rushes in to save Goku from an onslaught of Universe 3’s fighters, and says she’s gotten all of her power back thanks to Cabba. She’s not there to save Goku, but to challenge him to a fight. She wants to make up for Cabba and Hit’s loss by having Goku teach her how to go Super Saiyan 3. Goku says he’s still tired from Jiren, but will get in the pace soon. Champa’s current strategy is to run out the clock and avoid fighting with Jiren, and says it’s more important to pick away at Universe 7, the current highest number of fighters. So he’s all for Caulifla eliminating Goku. The two begin their fight, and Goku is pushed back by Caulifla’s attacks. Though he still seems to have the upper hand. Goku smiles as he blocks every one of her attacks, and Caulifla only grows more frustrated. Whis notes how Goku’s years of fighting have made him a much different fighter than Caulifla, but she still manages to get a few hits on him. He uses an after image technique to catch her by surprise, and says she’ll never become Super Saiyan 3 at this rate. Through the fight it seems like Caulifla is beginning to adapt to Goku’s techniques, and her potential is starting to come out more in this fight with Goku. It’s clear that her attacks are getting refined. Goku transforms into Super Saiyan 2 (he hasn’t recovered enough stamina to go to 3 yet), and the two begin fighting once more. Round 2 of their fight begins in full as Caulifla is using all sorts of new tricks. They’re getting faster as they fight, and Caulifla seems to be landing a few choice blows. But Goku still smiles as he compliments how strong her Super Saiyan 2 power is. The two of them charge their ki, and unleash a flurry of ki blasts at one another. Kale notes how it seems like Caulifla is having fun in this fight, and she manages to knock Goku back with a huge ki blast. Goku says she might even go beyond Super Saiyan 3, and the two invite Kale into the fight. Kale’s all too happy to fight with Caulifla, and the two charge at Goku. Their teamwork manages to catch Goku off-guard and lands some big blows. Krillin notes that this is just what Goku does. He pushes himself to the edge no matter the opponent, and that’s why he’s taking on the two of them at once. Goku manages to keep up with Kale and Caulifla’s attacks, and Master Roshi wonders if Goku is just trying to reach Autonomous Ultra Instinct again. Whis, however, says this is extremely tough to do for even a God of Destruction. His senses are sharpening, though. Goku deflects a large ki blast from the two of them and transforms into Super Saiyan 3. He says he’s beginning to feel power bubbling within him during this fight. But he reverts back to 2 because he hasn’t recovered his stamina yet. Caulifla’s now more determined than ever to reach that form herself now that she’s seen it, and Kale is pushed too. She charges her power, and goes into her berserk stage once more. There are 22 minutes left in the Tournament of Power.

