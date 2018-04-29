‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 61 Recap With Spoilers

The episode begins with a recap of the previous episode in which Beerus destroyed Universe 10’s Zamasu, but when Trunks, Goku, and Vegeta returned to the future, they find that Zamasu and Goku Black were still there, and Goku Black is really Zamasu is Goku’s body.

Episode 61 begins proper with Zamasu and Goku Black elaborating on it further. Zamasu clarifies that is a future version of Zamasu to came back to work with a past version of himself. “Goku Black” explains that he was a Zamasu who lost to Goku, and obtained a greater strength by taking Goku’s body and merging it with his own power.

So Zamasu killed Universe 10’s Gowasu, and took on the role of Supreme Kai. With that designation, he was able to use the Time Ring. But before explaining further, the two Zamasu unite and fire a giant ki blast. Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks begin their rematch with the Zamasus but ultimately fail once again.

Goku is overwhelmed by Zamasu, as he fires a blast at Zamasu’s face. It’s ineffective due to Zamasu’s immortal body, and Goku is then brought down by Goku Black’s ki blade. Goku Black then explains that he needed someone who thought the same way, and with the same ideals as he has. Like himself.

Then it’s revealed that the Zamasu who originally killed Gowasu eventually used the Time Ring to wish for Goku’s body. Then afterward used the ring to go to a past time and get the help of his past self, after Black explained he came to destroy evil. The two then share a weird, evil hug.

That past Zamasu then wished for an immortal body thanks to Black’s Time Ring. After they made all of their wishes, the pair destroyed the Super Dragon Balls and killed all the gods of the other universes leaving only the two of them to carry out Zamasu’s “Project Zero Mortals” where the two want to wipe out mortals across time and space.

The two then attack once again, as Goku, Vegeta and Trunks are still overwhelmed by their combined power. Goku is then pinned down by Zamasu, as he tells Goku what happened to his family in his version of the future. When the first Zamasu gathered the Super Dragon Balls for the first time and wished to trade bodies with Goku, this left a defenseless Goku stuck in Zamasu’s body without explanation.

Unfortunately, he was with Goten and Chi Chi at the time when Goku Black comes to kill the original Goku. After killing Goku, he then proceeded to kill Chi Chi and Goten as well. Meanwhile, Goku Black sticks a ki blade through Zamasu into Goku’s chest, pinning him to a wall.

Goku then is able to break out of this jam and powers up enough to deal a good amount of counter strikes against Goku Black and Zamasu. But as Goku was ready to deal the final blow, Black shoots him through the chest. It seems he has been powered up as well, launching a series of exploding blades through Goku.

Black and Zamasu focus on Trunks and Vegeta next, but Trunks claims he’ll fight Goku Black. Trunks says Goku Black is just using Goku’s body for evil means, but Black counters with the fact that Trunks is really the evil doer here.

Because Trunks went back to the past the first time, he created a time machine and created the eventual future in which Zamasu is like this (since Trunks broke a law of the gods). Hearing all of this from the duo brings Trunks to a greater rage than ever as they try and pin the terrible future on him, but Black and Zamasu easily overwhelm him.

But Trunks, furious, is undeterred. He transforms into a Super Saiyan, but it has a different glow than before. It not has blue lightning, and god like aura from Super Saiyan Blue layered over it.

With this new power, Trunks challenges Goku Black once more.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.