Terminator Zero to Share First Look at Anime Expo

Terminator Zero will soon be introducing fans to a whole new anime take on the massively popular Terminator franchise, and the first look footage from the new series will be making its debut during Anime Expo this year! The Anime Expo convention is the biggest anime event of the year overall, and with it coming next month, fans are starting to get new info about some of the big premieres and reveals planned for the convention. This includes one of the hottest new releases coming our way later this Summer with Terminator Zero hitting Netflix soon. Thankfully, we'll be seeing it in action soon enough too.

Anime Expo has announced that they will be sharing the first look at never before seen footage and more during a special Terminator Zero panel taking place on July 5th with creator and showrunner Mattson Tomlin in attendance. Along with the first look, Anime Expo teases there will be more discussions about the new characters fans will see in the anime as well. It's yet to be revealed if this first look will be released online, so fans in attendance will certainly want to keep an eye on this panel! Check out the announcement below:

📣 Panel Announcement: Calling all Terminator fans!🤖 From Skydance, Production I.G. & Mattson Tomlin comes one of the most anticipated anime series of the year, TERMINATOR ZERO. Netflix is giving you your first look at never before-seen footage and more!♟️ #AX2024 pic.twitter.com/e5H6v1Ezep — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) June 1, 2024

What Is Terminator Zero?

Created and executive produced by Mattson Tomlin (Project Power, The Batman II) for Skydance Animation and Production I.G, Terminator Zero is directed by Masashi Kudo and will be running for eight episodes with its debut season when it releases on August 29th with Netflix. As for what to expect from the series, Netflix begins to tease Terminator Zero as such, "2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity."

The synopsis for the anime's story continues with, "Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet's impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children."

Terminator Zero teases a new take on the franchise with new story, setting, and characters, so even fans of the films will have new material to enjoy!