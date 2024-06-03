Viral Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Back Makima

Chainsaw Man is now working its way through a future without Makima at the center of it all, and one awesome cosplay has gone viral for bringing Makima back to the spotlight! Chainsaw Man Part 1 ended with Denji finding a very unique way to deal with Makima, and the second half of the manga has been showcasing how much the world has changed following her defeat. The anime then took Makima's popularity to a whole new level with her debut, and she's been pretty much dominating ever since fans got to see the mysterious figure in action in that first season.

Makima's future in both the anime and manga is very much in flux, but that doesn't mean that Makima has been keep in Chainsaw Man fans' hearts thanks to all sorts of great tributes for the character in the years since. It falls in line with Makima's role in the series as even when she wasn't on screen, all Denji could ever really think about was doing things that best served her interest. Now Makima has come back to the spotlight in an ominous way thanks to a viral cosplay from artist @blackstone1115 on X. Check it out:

What's Next for Chainsaw Man?

If you wanted to check out more of Chainsaw Man right now, you can find the newest chapters of the manga with either Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service. The anime franchise is also continuing not with a second season of the TV series, but its first feature film instead. Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc has yet to announce a release window, date, staff or cast as of the time of this publication. But what has been confirmed is the fact it will be adapting the Bomb Devil arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga.

If you wanted to catch up with Chainsaw Man's first season to get ready for the new movie, you can now find the anime streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. They tease the series as such, "Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."