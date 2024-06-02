My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 4 Promo Released: Watch

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 is kicking into high gear, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the first look promo for Episode 4! My Adventures with Superman returned to Adult Swim with Season 2 of the animated series, and things have been quite intense ever since it came back. The animated series is introducing new takes on DC Comics' characters at full steam, and all the while Clark's own life is getting further into disarray as those around him are dealing with the fallout of all of the shake ups to the status quo thus far in the new season.

The biggest shake up has been General Lane living with Clark and Jimmy as Amanda Waller's Task Force X are after him. This story didn't move too much forward in the newest episode of the season, but it seems like it's taking a big leap as General Lane is under attack while Lois is caught in the crossfire. That's the tease given with the first look at what's coming next with the promo for My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 4, and you can check it out below as spotted by Swimpedia on X.

Tune into #Toonami on Saturday, June 8th at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of My Adventures with Superman Season 2, "Two Lanes Diverged"! pic.twitter.com/3ZvuZYC4xY — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 2, 2024

How to Watch My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 4

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 4 is titled "Two Lanes Diverged" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "Jimmy gets invited to the S.T.A.R. Labs Symposium; Clark joins him for support, but Lex Luthor takes over; the General flees and Lois chases after him, struggling to reconcile past experiences with the present situation." My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 4 will be premiering on Adult Swim on Saturday, June 8th at midnight EST. If you wanted to catch up with the first season and Season 2's available episodes so far, My Adventures with Superman can also be found streaming with Max the day after their initial debut.

Adult Swim teases what to expect from the upcoming My Adventures with Superman Season 2 episodes as such, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."